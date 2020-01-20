THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Imo says it has deployed non-sensitive materials to the local government areas for the re-run and supplementary elections in Imo on Jan. 25.

The INEC State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Francis Ezeonu, made this known at a press briefing held in his office in Owerri on Monday.

He said the meeting was to brief the media of the stage of preparedness by INEC for the rerun and supplementary elections in the state.

He said that the commission had completed the reconciliation of election results in the two constituencies where supplementary elections were scheduled to hold.

Ezeonu explained that the court had ordered a rerun election for the Okigwe/Onuimo/Isiala Mbano Federal constituencies as well as supplementary elections in 18 polling units of Orlu/Orsu/Oru East Federal Constituency and 12 polling units of Njaba state constituency.

“We are virtually ready and will be at the Central Bank on Thursday to relocate materials to the LGAs and later to the RACKs. We will reactivate all RACKs and Supper Racks for easy deployment of materials,” he said.

Ezeonu reiterated that the commission would retain all logistic arrangements made during the general elections and would use earlier approved ward and local government collation centers.

“We will also activate and use all the super RACs and RACs in Okigwe, Onuimo and Isiala Mbano LGAs, respectively for camping on the eve of the election for easy deployment of materials to the polling units on the election day,” he said.

He said the commission would use its staff as the supervising presiding officers and the National Youth Service Corps members as the presiding and assistant presiding officers.

Ezeonu urged the political parties to submit the list of their polling agents on or before Saturday Jan.18 and to adhere to the time table.

The REC reminded all stakeholders and members of the public of the rules guiding election and election day activities, adding that there would be restriction of movement in all the constituencies where the election would be held.

According to him, the exercise will be restricted to only political parties that participated in the earlier elections for which a rerun or supplementary election had been ordered.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAA) reports that Ezeonu also appealed to stakeholders and communities in which these centers are located to maintain the sanctity and security of the centers.

He said that in both Orlu and Njaba, materials would be deployed directly from the INEC LGA offices as the polling units where supplementary elections would be held were within reach.

NAN

– Jan. 20, 2020 @ 18:49 GMT |

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)