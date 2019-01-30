INEC identifies 24 inaccessible polling units in Yobe

THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Yobe State says it has identified 24 inaccessible areas with security challenges where elections will not hold.

Alhaji Ahmad Makama, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, stated this at a stakeholders’ interactive session on Wednesday in Damaturu.

He said security operatives had confirmed some communities in Gujba, Gulani and Giedam with security challenges that were inaccessible and not conducive for election.

Makama said the commission was liaising with the communities for a more accessible alternative polling units to cast their votes.

“We are determined to ensure that every eligible voter exercises his franchise, and are therefore collaborating with all political parties and stakeholders for a generally acceptable alternative polling units so that no one will cry foul,” he said.

According to the commissioner, 69,000 permanent voter card had not been claimed in the state.

“We appeal to the registered voters to come forward to claim their cards before we close shop on February 8th,” he said.

The commissioner assured that adequate security arrangement had been made to monitor the 2,823 polling units in the state.

He also assured of a level playing ground for all candidates and political parties, just as he promised all groups that a conducive atmosphere would be provided for all to vote. (NAN)

– Jan. 30, 2019 @ 18:32 GMT |

