THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has published names of candidates of political parties who are qualified for the March 14 state and federal constituency by-elections in Sokoto, Kwara, Jigawa and Niger States. The commission says it has also uploaded documents of candidates submitted by the various political parties on its website.

The commission in a statement signed by Festus Okoye, national commissioner and chairman information and voter education, INEC, urged citizens of the affected states to feel free to scrutinise claims made by the parties, and if possible approach the courts over suspected dubious claims.

INEC said it acted in line with the provisions of Section 31(3) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended). “The Commissioned has published the Affidavit containing the personal particulars (Form EC9E, formerly Form CFOOI) of and documents submitted by all candidates nominated by political parties to participate in the respective constituencies.

“The contestants and their political parties include: for Kebbi state constituency, Sokoto; Suwaba Labbo (Accord), Aisha Malami (ADC), Abdulrahim Imam Chindo (ADP), Abubakar Bello (APC), Shehu Magaji (APGA), Adam Musa Kebbe (APP) and Abubakar Adamu (PDP).

“For Patigi State constituency, Kwara, the contestants listed are Shehu D. Usman (AAC), Zubairu Shaaba Musa (ADC) Ahmed Rufai Adam (APC), Mohammad Aishetu (APM), Oladipo Benjamin (NNPP) and Mohammed Salihu Yahaya (PDP).

“Running for Babura Garki federal constituency in Jigawa State include Bashir M. Umar(ADP), Musa Mohammed Adamu (APC) and Nasiru Garba Daniye of the PDP.

“In Magama/ Rijau federal constituency of Niger State the contestants include Yusuf Nasiru (ADC), Danjuma Kasimu (APC), Shehu Saleh Rijau (APGA) and Adamu Emmanuel Endazo (PDP),” it said.

INEC also declared its determination to conduct free and fair elections in accordance with extant provisions, working with critical stakeholders to ensure a peaceful exercise. “We appeal to all eligible voters in the respective constituencies to come out and exercise their franchise.”

– Mar. 2, 2020 @ 13:09 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)