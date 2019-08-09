THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has sacked Cross River State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Frankland Briyai.

The statement signed by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, announced that the commission has not received his resignation letter, frowning at his use of the electoral umpire’s office in the state to announce his intention to join politics.

“The REC, Cross River State of INEC, Frankland Briyai, on Thursday addressed the media to the effect that he has resigned his position as REC with effect from August 8, 2019, and joined a political party on whose platform he intends to contest the November 16, 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

“Although this was done at the commission’s Cross River State office in Calabar, the commission is yet to receive any communication on this from Dr. Briyai.

“Section 306(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria states that the resignation of such appointment takes effect on receipt of the letter of resignation by the appointing authority – in this case, the president.

“While it is the right of any commissioner or official of the commission to resign his or her appointment and join any political party of his/her choice and to aspire for any office or position, INEC frowns at the use of its premises or facilities for any political purpose as this is unlawful and contrary to the code of conduct subscribed to by all its officials.

“Following his declaration, the commission has relieved Dr. Briyai of his duties as a Resident Electoral Commissioner and withdrawn all powers delegated to him. Consequently, the Administrative Secretary of Cross River State has been directed to oversee the office and take over the functions and duties of the REC until further notice,” the statement read. – The Sun

