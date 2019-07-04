THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged all stakeholders to work towards successful conduct of the Nov. 16, governorship election in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

INEC National Commissioner in charge of Kogi, Kwara and Nasarawa, Malam Mohammed Haruna, made the call at a Stakeholders’ Round-table on 2019 General Elections on Thursday in Abuja.

Haruna said efforts must be made to ensure that the election is violence free and called for synergy among security agencies and other stakeholders towards ensuring a hitch free poll.

“There were 159 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) who covered the 2019 general elections.

“I want to urge for more collaboration in subsequent elections before, during and after the Nov. 16 Kogi and Bayelsa governorship election,” he said.

Earlier, Ms Faith Nwadishi, Acting Executive Director, Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA), said the meeting was to review the 2019 general elections.

“The 2019 general elections have come and gone. However, as critical stakeholders, we must continue to review, appraise the outcomes, mistakes made, the successes and lessons learnt.

“We must also rejig the process for the forth coming elections and the 2023 general elections which is about 1,200 days away.

“We need to genuinely fashion out a way forward by looking at the key high points and coming up with recommendations for upcoming elections,” she said.

She urged stakeholders in the electoral process to imbibe the democratic spirit of shared roles and responsibilities in the delivery of credible elections in Nigeria.

