LAI Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, has said that the ongoing war against corruption “is backed by a strong political will, with a president renowned for his honour, dignity and incorruptibility personally leading the fight”.

Speaking at the special town hall meeting on the fight against corruption on Thursday in Abuja, the minister noted that the war against corruption is still a war in progress.

“But it is also fair to say that corruption has now been driven under the table, and that the corrupt ones can no longer flaunt the proceeds of their corruption the way they used to do in the past.

“That is a major step forward. After all, every successful battle is a step towards winning a war,” he said

According to the minister, the war against corruption is a war of survival for Nigeria because the success of the other key programmes of the government, revamping the economy and tackling insecurity, is closely intertwined with how well the nation is able to fight corruption.

“For as long as the nation fails to check corruption, tackling insecurity and the revamping the economy will remain a mirage. In other words, the fight against corruption is pivotal to the success of the other cardinal programmes of the Administration,” he said.

He added that the anti-corruption war is not Buhari’s war, “It is Nigeria’s war, hence the need for every citizen to support it. Part of the efforts to win the support of Nigerians is to carry them along every inch of the way”.

The minister reminded the audience that the Special Town Hall Meeting on the Fight Against Corruption fits into that effort, as it provides an opportunity for the major stakeholders in the federal government’s battle against corruption to give account of their stewardship, and for Nigerians to have the opportunity to interact with them, ask them questions and also make suggestions.

“This way, we can all be on the same page as far as this war of survival is concerned,” he added.

