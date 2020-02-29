Bakut Bakut, the Director-General of the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), has advised traditional rulers to build their capacity as ambassadors of peace.

Bakut gave the advice during a courtesy visit to traditional rulers in various chiefdoms in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The D-G, who lamented the deteriorating security situation in the country, appealed to the royal fathers to partner with the present administration in managing crisis toward achieving peace.

Bakut said that the current administration was determined to address the security challenges confronting the country.

He noted that as part of the Federal Government’s drive towards peace building, the IPCR had organised community stakeholders capacity building meeting in various communities in Zangon Kataf and Jaba Local Government Areas.

According to him, part of the Institute’s mandate was to build stakeholder’s capacity in peace promotion, conflict resolution and direct intervention during crisis.

In their separate responses, the Agwam Bajju, Malam Nuhu Bature; the District Head of Kamantan, Mr Adamu Alkali; the Agwom Akulu, Mr Yohanna Kukah, and the Agwatyap, Sir Dominic Yahaya, lauded government’s initiative, adding that it was long overdue.

The traditional rulers, who also commended Rep. Amos Magaji, member representing Zangon Kataf/Jaba Federal constituency, for facilitating the programme, said that peace building was more challenging in heterogeneous communities. (NAN)

– Feb. 29, 2020 @ 16:45 GMT |

