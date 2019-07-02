GOV. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara has called on Nigerians to protect their interity rather than engage in inordinate pursuit of material wealth.

Abdulrazaq made the call on Tuesday at the 50th anniversary celebration at the Bar organised in honour of Chief Peter Olorunnisola (SAN) by his children in Ilorin.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, congratulated and applauded the celebrator’s integrity.

Reiterating his respect for the celebrator, the governor made reference to how Olorunnisola had long been a household name in the practice of law in the state.

He commended him for remaining upright inspite of the temptations prevalent in his profession.

Abdulrazaq called on the people to emulate the sterling qualities of Olorunnisola such as discipline and uprightness.

He also harped on the need to love one another, adding that religious tolerance was necessary for peace to reign and to promote meaningful development in the state.

Olorunnisola, in his remarks, appreciated the governor and all the guests for the honour done him.

Expressing optimism that the present administration in the state would succeed, he called on the people to cooperate and offer advice which would move the state forward. (NAN)

