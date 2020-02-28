THE All Progressives Congress Nigeria Youth (APCNY) has called on Inspector General of Police Adamu Mohammed to investigate the cause of allegation of forgery against Minister of State, Mines and Steel Uche Ogah by a group of lawyers.

The group in a statement issued in Abuja said that the allegation, via a petition, might be targeted at destroying the legacy that Ogah had built over time.

APCNY Convener Paul Oyiborume urged the police to expose “the faceless group who wants to tarnish the image of the minister.

“This is mindless propaganda, we cannot fold our hands and watch any cheap attempt to sabotage the minister’s efforts prevail.

“Ogah is currently working with the president to ensure that the next levels agenda is achieved in the mining sector.’’

A Coalition of Public Lawyers and Advocates (COPA) through its solicitor, Mr. Pelumi Olajengbesi, has petitioned the police, demanding for the immediate arrest of Ogah over an alleged case of forgery. (NAN)

