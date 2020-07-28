THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has expressed concern over the release of Boko Haram terrorist fighters and killer herdsmen arrested in the country.

Reacting to the recent release and absorption of 601 terrorists into the society and their recruitment into the military, Emma Powerful, media and publicity secretary of IPOB, described it in a statement as “the height of hypocrisy of the current administration in the country. This is an absurdity and international embarrassment”.

It, therefore, warned the Nigerian Government, the Army, and other security agencies that “this heinous crime won’t be tolerated anymore”.

“Evil cannot be allowed to become the norm. IPOB worldwide is working relentlessly in the face of this dangerous contraption to expose them no matter what they do to cover their crimes against the people of this country, especially the Christians,” it said.

– July 28, 2020 09:50 GMT |

