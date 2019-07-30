THE Indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB, has condemned the incessant and illegal arrest of innocent people in Aba Abia State since Saturday July 27, 2019 by Nigerian soldiers.

In a statement signed by Emma Powerful, Media and publicity Secretary of IPOB, the group warned against using the Nigerian Army to clear the path for Miyetti Allah to conquer “our land for their Fulani migrants from across the Sahel”

“We are asking the United States ambassador to Nigeria, his British counterpart, EU representative and African Union to note the level of lawlessness being unleashed on peace loving men by the Nigerian Army.

“A combined force of the Nigerian Army, Police and other security outfits have started providing logistical, intelligence and ground offensive support for the advancing murderous Fulani herdsmen.

“Nigerian Army formations in Igboland have become in effect the advance guard of the invading Fulani terrorists. People are being kidnapped, summarily executed and detained without trial as a way of weakening our resolve in our avowed resistance against Aso Rock sponsored Islamisation agenda in the south.

“We know the US mission to Nigeria, British High Commission and the rest will pretend they don’t know what is happening, but we encourage them to send a fact finding mission to Aba as a matter of urgency to gain a first-hand knowledge of the silent genocide being committed by the Nigerian Army against innocent civilians,” he said.

If the United States embassy and British High Commission in Nigeria is part of this devilish Fulani ploy to destroy and conquer Igboland they should let the world know rather than looking the other way as the brutal massacre of civilians continue unabated across the land.

It warned that the unconstitutional and illegal arrest of people in Aba since last Saturday must stop, adding that this same Nigerian Army that has failed woefully to fight Boko Haram or curb the activities of their fellow Fulani terror herdsmen are in Aba arresting people at Ehi Road by Kent, close to the shopping center.

It noted that the Nigerian Army arrested more than 50 people at a place known as Abia State Amalgamated Tricycle Operators Association (ASATOA) office in Aba along Kent Street.

They equally arrested 25 people at Afor-Une in Umungasi and St Michael’s Road Aba near NUJ office. It was a wicked sight according to the passers-by and eyewitnesses.

With all these going on in Aba, we call on men and women of goodwill across the world to prevail upon the Nigerian government and the Nigerian Army to release the dead bodies of those they arrested and executed on Saturday in Aba without further delay because they committed no crime.

