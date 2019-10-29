THE IPOB has condemned what it described as the invasion of a peaceful IPOB gathering in Ebonyi LGA at 5pm on Sunday, October 27, 2019 with more than 50 Hilux vans during an inauguration ceremony.

A statement by Emma Powerful, media and publicity secretary of IPOB, said that the security operatives opened fire on everybody at the venue of the meeting which resulted in many casualties.

According to the statement, 17 people sustained severe gunshot wounds while over 70 people were abducted and taken to unknown location.

“If the same murderous zeal exihibited by the Nigerian army and police in Ebonyi state can be exihibited in the fight against terrorism, banditry and lawlessness in Arewa north peace and tranquility will reign,’’ the statement said.

It condemned the continued killing of innocent civilians in Ebonyi State, while urging that the continued invasion and intimidation of the people must stop.

Oct 29, 2019 @ 15:49 GMT

