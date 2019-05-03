IPOB declares May 30 Sit-at-Home Day

May 30 is to be marked as a sit-at-home day to remember fallen heroes and heroines in Biafraland, according to the Indigenous People of Biafra

By Emeka Ejere

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has declared May 30, as sit-at-home day throughout Biafraland and Nigeria in remembrance of its fallen heroes and heroines, who lost their lives while defending the defenceless.

The group urged religious institutions across the country to offer special midnight prayers on May 29, for the Biafran heroes and other Nigerians murdered in cold blood in the region.

The annual sit-at-home order is a move by IPOB aimed at pushing for the actualisation of the sovereign state of Biafra across the South-East. Last year, the call enjoyed a level of compliance that left both the federal and the affected state governments agitated.

According to IPOB, this year’s remembrance and sit-at-home order will be special because it will present a unique moment of shared pains and misery for all the families that lost their loved ones to war, hunger, starvation, disease, terrorism and state sponsored killings going on now in the contraption called Nigeria.

In a statement issued by Emma Powerful, its media and publicity secretary and made available to Realnews, the group said the day would be a time to remember victims of Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen attacks and “sponsored killings by Nigeria security agencies.”

It explained that the entire Biafraland would be in total lock down as there would be no human, vehicular or animal movements across Biafraland on that day.

“We are calling on all the people of Southern Kaduna, Middle Belt especially Benue, Adamawa, Nasarawa, Kogi, those affected by herdsmen terrorism in Ondo, Osun and other states in Yorubaland to join the great family of IPOB in observing a day of solemn prayer and sit at home to remember those that lost their lives unlawfully at the hands of Fulani terrorist herdsmen and security agencies even during the recently concluded fraudulent 2019 general elections”, IPOB also said.

The statement directed all IPOB families in the diaspora to rally on the streets of their respective countries with written petitions ready to be submitted to the nearest United Nations offices and embassies of foreign missions in that country.

It said that as freedom of Biafra draws nearer this year, its May 30 sit-at-home and total lock down of Biafraland will be remarkable.

“The whole world is looking up to Biafrans especially IPOB family members worldwide, who through the grace of the most high God will deliver Biafra and all other oppressed peoples of Northern and Western Nigeria from the bondage into which the Northern oligarchy has put innocent and unarmed citizens in the country”, the statement further said.

