THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the leadership of our great Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has vehemently disagreed with the statement credited to the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, that Buhari was not against the people of South East.

“Such a statement is a complete falsehood and can only deceive the gullible, but certainly not those familiar with history. The truth rather, is that people of Biafra have continued to be victims of state persecution and calculated elimination.

“Biafrans have been slaughtered at the slightest provocation in several occasions since the unholy amalgamation of Nigeria in 1914. Nigerian Government and her partners in crime are sponsoring the killings and heartless massacre of Biafrans since 1945 till date,” the statement issued by Emma Powerful, media and publicity secretary for IPOB, said.

It recalled how innocent, peaceful and unarmed members of IPOB were killed in Aba, Onitsha, Nkpor, Umuahia, Asaba, Igweocha, Enugu, Owerri and other cities under the watch of the present government. “The killings have continued unabated,” it said.

“Fulani terrorists, Boko Haram and terrorist groups have continued to slaughter with reckless abandon, Christians in Nigeria particularly Southern Kaduna Indigenes and Biafrans in their farms and villages, yet the federal government has done nothing drastic to stop the genocide! Ordinary designating the killer herdsmen terrorists has become a difficult task for the federal government which ironically tagged unarmed IPOB a terror group with the speed of light. How does a government which pampers globally acknowledged terror groups, but suppresses and kills peaceful agitators want to prove its innocence of bloodshed?

“IPOB and other nations in Nigeria are aware that since this APC Government came on board, they have resorted to cheap propaganda, which they are using Femi Adesina to achieve. This government took it as a duty to eliminate Nigerians, who are not in support of their evil agenda.

“On their unsubstantiated claims of being the best thing that has happened to Ndi Igbo, IPOB is challenging Femi Adesina, Arthur Eze and their likes in this government to show Nigerians, Biafrans and World at large what they did and where this government and cabals sited any tangible federal project in Biafraland,” it said.

According to the statement, it is very appalling that the Federal Government would not show where their imaginary projects are located in the South East since five years this government took over office on 29th of May 2015.

“We wonder why Nigerian government will claim to have executed 69 different projects and spent N680 billion in South East alone without showing or mentioning where these projects are sited.

“It is important to inform Adesina and his government that Biafrans are not interested in their fake projects,” the statement added.

