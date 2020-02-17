THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State for condemning the Nigerian Army’s involvement in the orgy of violence by members of the Miyetti Allah in Delta State.

A statement issued by Emma Powerful, Media and publicity secretary, IPOB, on Monday noted “what is unfolding before our very eyes today in Nigeria with soldiers working hand in hand with known terrorists and Miyetti Allah bandits to broaden the theatre of endless cycle of slaughter and mayhem especially in the country, particularly with recent killings in Delta State.

Stating that the ekillings is a confirmation of the words of Nnamdi Kanu, its leader, IPOB said that it’s only its actions that can save the people.

“Governor Okowa’s brave condemnation of Nigerian Army’s involvement in the orgy of violence unleashed by five different Fulani terror groups against innocent populations should drive home the importance of survivors of these premeditated slaughter of the defenseless to coalesce around IPOB’s message of freedom as the only way out of the present impasse in the fight against state sponsored Fulani terrorism in Nigeria.

“It is now as clear as broad daylight that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been right along and those that mischievously accused him of hate speech are themselves the beneficiaries of the booming terror industry in Nigeria,” the statement said.

According to IPOB, “The mind boggling accuracy of the prophetic predictions of our leader should cause every right minded person to ponder over the words and prophecies of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in depth to appreciate its magnitude and force.

“In 2014, before the murderous tendencies of Miyetti Allah was unleashed on hapless Nigerians, way before Fulani herdsmen, bandits, foreign fighters, ISWAP, Ansaru, Al-Qaeda in the Mahgreb descended on innocent citizens with the fury of a Biblical plague; way before the emergence of the roundly hopeless and despotic regime of late Major Gen. Buhari, our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu said it live on air during his prophetic message of 6th February, 2014 on Radio Biafra that:

“Fulani herdsmen will be armed and encouraged to slaughter us with impunity and their masters will protect them.” Our leader went on to prophesy that “they are coming to ensure that my people are enslaved forever, those who do not believe me, will soon see it happen before their eyes. They are coming to elevate Fulani supremacy, to reposition the security agencies by sacking all competent hands and replace them with their kinsmen to drive ethnic domination of the Biafrans and other tribes in Nigeria.”

It said that not only has this prophesy come to pass with deadly accuracy unequalled in the history of such predictions in modern times, its accuracy and force of delivery at the time made it stand out to the extent that no modern pastor, preacher, overseer, prophet or Imam could boast of such accuracy and precision.

“Not since the days of the seers and prophets in the Bible has a human being predicted events to come with such devastating, vividness and clarity. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s prediction after prediction has come to pass which signifies that within his message of freedom contains the solution to the current madness enveloping the British contraption called Nigeria. Unfortunately, the devil has blinded most people with pettiness, envy and jealousy to appreciate and embrace his message of redemption hence the endless vicious cycle of violence.

Part of the statement reads: “It is now clear to all and sundry that Nigeria military personnel accompany Fulani herdsmen on their killing sprees across every nook and cranny of our land as was the case in Delta State on the 16th of February, 2020. It was precisely because of this reason that our leader called for mass resistance against the invading hordes from the Sahel. Those Efulefus, perennial Fulani slaves and political harlots who were against the formation of BSS are today calling for a toothless regional defence force so their voice will also be heard as part of the ongoing debate on restructuring not that they are sincere. They have woken up from their serial betrayal of their people to realise the inevitability of their own conquest and that of their land.

“The US government and her law makers will now pay more attention to all IPOB submissions following this confirmation by Gov. Okowa. Nigeria military personnel have the temerity to openly accompanied and encourage terrorists to slaughter Biafran citizens in our very eyes and laid siege in Afaraukwu to discourage mourners from attending a burial ceremony. If anything encapsulates the idiocy, double standards and duplicity of rulers of Nigeria in ongoing lawlessness in the British contraption, it is the behaviour of Buratai and his Janjaweed army.

“This is another one-time accomplishment and fulfillment of the prophesy from our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Therefore, we are calling on our people to be prepared because we are going to take on Fulani terrorists in our land.”

– Feb. 17, 2020 @ 20:00 GMT |

