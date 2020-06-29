THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has raised alarm over the continued invasion of Igbo land by Fulani herdsmen. Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the group, said Lokpanta, “a community in Abia State is now a fully-fledged Fulani town”.

Kanu said in a statement issued by COMRADE Emma Powerful, media and publicity secretary, IPOB, that Abia State had been taken over by herdsmen. He blamed governors of the region for not taking action against the killer herdsmen.

“The more Miyetti Allah terrorists kill us in our own land, the more of it the so-called governors are prepared to give to them. What a sick sad joke. When the history of Fulani conquest of Igboland is written in the next 100 years, it will be recalled that Ohanaeze Ndigbo and southeast governors plotted the Islamic takeover of the land of their ancestors.

“Apparently all the federal government did was to promise each southeast governor the same unrealisable slot of vice president in 2023. For this token promise, each governor is now falling over themselves to please the government by ceding our ancestral lands to the Fulani herdsmen. These are the people they want us to regard as elders worthy of respect,” he said.

