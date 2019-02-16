IPOB reveals Real Reason Why INEC shifted Dates for General Elections

The Indigenous People of Biafra says the call off of the boycott made it virtually impossible for Jubril and his handlers to proceed to rig the elections on the account that it boycotted the polls

THE Indigenous People of Biafra has revealed that the Independent National Electoral Commission shifted the dates for the general elections in Nigeria because it cancelled its sit-at-home order to its members on Saturday, February 16.

According to a statement signed by Emma Powerful, spokespersn of IPOB made available to Realnews, “Events surrounding the postponement of the Nigerian presidential elections previously scheduled for today, February 16, is confirmation that IPOB decision to lift the boycott was a masterstroke that took the cabal by surprise.”

The statement said that the “move by IPOB apex leadership to call off the boycott made it virtually impossible for Jubril and his handlers to proceed to rig the elections on the account that IPOB boycotted the polls.”

Part of the statement reads: “It is now clear for the world to see that some nefarious elements within the corridors of power in Aso Rock wanted so desperately for IPOB to boycott these elections in order to justify their already perfected script that our boycott made it possible for them to emerge victorious. By calling off the boycott, Jubril and his cabal lost the initiative and were headed straight for defeat.

“Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the prophet of our time, is light years ahead of the intrigues and machinations that characterise politics in Nigeria. Had the leadership of our great movement IPOB not called off the boycott, the sham elections would have proceeded as rigged, with a Sudanese impostor Jubril announced as the winner on account that IPOB boycotted the exercise.

“Anybody who is still in doubt about the potency of IPOB will undoubtedly have a rethink after this. Quite obviously, the IPOB boycott call off took the Nigerian corrupt establishment unawares. A simple statement from our leader has exposed voting in Nigeria as a huge joke. Let the riggers go back and plan how to rig well. What a country, what a contraption.

“In effect, our leader calling off the boycott was a huge shock they were unable to manage. Lt. Gen. Tukur Burarai’s threat and ochestrated army violence against peaceful IPOB in the run up to February 16 were all designed to maximise the impact of the intended boycott because that was the outcome they desired. This plan fell apart as soon as soon as IPOB called off the boycott. Therefore, they had no choice than to postpone the elections. That Nigeria is not voting today is due to what some people have called the IPOB effect.

“IPOB late announcement of the lifting of the boycott was what led to this last minute postponement by INEC, because they had ample time throughout the week to postpone the elections but failed to do so. The fear of IPOB is the beginning of wisdom, only fools pretend otherwise.”

Feb. 16, 2019

