THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has reiterated its position that Nigeria cannot be redeemed by the Fulani people, who see the Nigeria state as a permanent oil field and private estate assigned to them by the British government in 1960.

Reacting to the developments at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the suspension and removal of the of the acting Chairman of Ibrahim Magu, IPOD said that it was ironic that Ibrahim Magu, who was appointed to prosecute looters was shamelessly looting public funds. The man appointed to prosecute government looters in Nigeria is shamelessly looting and buying houses in Dubai with impunity.

This has confirmed our position that the so-called war against corruption is a huge joke recalled its leader, Nnamdi Kanu had been saying in numerously occasions, especially during his radio Biafra broadcasts that Fulani cannot salvage this country unless all Nigerians join hands and remove them from this country.

“If Nigerians continue to allow Fulani control this country, they must be prepared to welcome the tsunami and evil they designed to befall on Nigeria. This is another prophecy of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu fulfilled shortly after he made it.

“It is sacrilegious for a shepherd to steal sheep entrusted in his care, or for a dog to eat the bone hung around the neck. We all are aware how the commission formed by the former President of Nigeria Chief Olusegun Obasanjo,”

“But from the evidence on ground it now appears that the commission was established for Fulani alone to run as a private estate as no other tribe has headed its leadership except the Fulani.

“Is it not abnormal that since the formation of EFCC, only Fulani have been heading the

commission till date? Fulanis are economy destroyers and believe much in looting public treasury

as can be seen in the cases for all Fulanis, who have headed EFCC and NNPC,” the statement by

Emma Powerful, media and publicity secretary for IPOB, said.

According to IPOD, the suspension of Ibrahim Magu is in line with the public demand, but must be

prosecuted according to the law.

“Kanu said he would expose those criminals in this government, who dare to mention

Patience Goodluck Jonathan and other Biafrans without correcting their own houses on the

crimes they committed. More criminals will be completely exposed soon.

The suspension and removal of Ibrahim Magu should be a test case to other Fulani people and

others who derive joy in looting public treasury and that IPOB, will expose more of

them for the whole world to see how criminal-minded they are. We are aware that the new

Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mohammed Umar, is also a beneficiary of the mess in the

commission having been its Director of Operations until now.

IPOB is also monitoring him and his colleagues and those who put him to the office.

