IPOB Sit-at-Home Order records Substantial Compliance in South East

Residents in some cities in South East and South South comply with the sit-at-home directive by the Indigenous People of Biafra to remember their fallen heroes

THE sit-at-home directive given by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Thursday, May 30, as remembrance day for their fallen heroes recorded substantial compliance in many parts of the south east and south south including Enugu and Onitsha.

There was absence of commercial activities in major markets in Onitsha and Enugu even though the people moved about peacefully without any form of molestation.

Realnews reports that there was restricted vehicular movement in some cities in the South East and South South including Awka, where some civil servants could not go to work because there was no transportation. Some feared that the IPOB might harm them so they stayed indoors.

However, the News Agency of Nigeria reported that residents of Owerri, the Imo capital, on Thursday, defied the sit-at-home order and went about their normal businesses.

Banks were open to customers, while commercial activities went on normally in all the markets in the city, including the Relief and Timber markets.

Academic activities were also going on normally in some schools visited in the city.

Michael Ugochukwu, a school administrator, who spoke on why the IPOB’s order was not complied with, said: “We did not tell the students anything about it. We allowed parents to use their discretion. Some came while others stayed back.”

Another school owner, Chinwendu Osuji, said that the sit-at-home order was not captured in the list of holidays for the current academic session, adding: “the school did not think it was wise to add an unofficial holiday to the week, having already observed May 27 and 29 as public holidays, respectively.”

“We did not announce it, even though some parents held their children back at home, probably for fear of the unknown.”

Also, Anthony Obinka, a commercial vehicle operator, said, “Whether or not there is a holiday, people have to feed. So I came out to look for my daily bread.”

However, in a statement made available to Realnews on Thursday morning, Emma Powerful, Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, said that Indications from all quarters points to total compliance across the board including Yenegoa, Bayelsa State.

“Any lingering doubt that IPOB is in complete charge of the entire Biafraland has been dispelled by the level of high compliance with the sit-at-home directive issued by the leadership of our great movement. The early morning broadcast from our leader in Atlanta Georgia USA at 6 AM local time in Biafra set the tone for the day.

“We expected our people to comply but never did we anticipate this near perfect compliance. The respect and humility Biafrans demonstrated today is an indication that Biafra restoration is the singular most important issue in the lives of our people,” Powerful said.

According to him, “If this level of solidarity with the direction and philosophy of IPOB leadership is sustained in the coming months, the feared Fulanisation agenda of Aso Rock will be successfully repelled.

“We encourage our people to remain steadfast and not allow themselves to be intimidated into disrespecting our war hearoes by venturing outside. Today is a truly historic day, our dead soldiers will be proud of us,” he said.

BE

– May 30, 2019 @ 15:05 GMT |

(Visited 21 times, 21 visits today)