FOREMOST socio-cultural Association in Ibadanland, the Ibadan Progressive Union, IPU, has commended the courage of the six governors of the South-West states and their determination to secure Yorubaland through a collaborative initiative.

The IPU, according to a statement, signed by its president and secretary, Olayinka Alli and M.B. Olatunji, respectively, declared its support for the recently launched Western Nigerian Security Network codenamed Amotekun.

This was just as the IPU promised the unflinching support of Ibadan sons and daughters to the success of the initiative, noting that it was strongly convinced

that the regional outfit will be well-guided to prevent abuse and be focused on addressing the objectives for which it was set up.

Noting that the Nigerian Constitution made the security of lives and properties of every Nigerian a fundamental and inalienable right, the IPU said: “It is an open secret that our country has been faced with serious security challenges

that have threatened the foundation of our nationhood.

“The daunting security challenges in the country have led to the deaths of many Nigerians in the hands of bandits and this has placed a moral burden on all patriotic citizens to join hands to halt the ugly trend.”

The Union added that with the country already at a stage where the poor and the rich are no longer safe, it became imperative to have regional support for the nation’s security network, a role which it noted that Amotekun would play, if well-guided.

The statement further said: “The Ibadan Progressive Union is particularly delighted by the role being played by the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, for not only being part of the initiative but also providing an

enabling environment for the launching of the Amotekun outfit.”

The Union also commended the Governor of Ondo State and chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, as well as other South-West Governors for providing the right and courageous leadership.

Jan. 23, 2020

