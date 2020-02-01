The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has pointed out the irony that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu branded a terrorist is allowed to be at the rally of President Donald Trump who is seeking a re-election whereas the United States of America has banned immigration from Nigeria due to terrorism.

IPOB’s reaction is coming shortly after the immigration ban on Nigeria and five other countries due to security concerns expressed by the Trump-led administration.

A statement signed by Emma Powerful, national publicity secretary, IPOB, and made available to Realnews on Saturday, February 1, expressed appreciation to the leadership of the United States, U.S. Republicans Party in Iowa, for inviting Kanu as a special guest at Trump campaign rally on Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, January 30. “Our leader was granted entry to the VIP section of the arena reserved for the top echelon of the Republican Party in the state including the Iowa State Governor Kim Reynolds whom he met briefly.

“It is ironic that a man injuriously labelled a terrorist by a biased, corrupt, discredited and dysfunctional judiciary in Nigeria is being accorded VIP status in an event attended by the president of the United States of America whereas Nigeria has been placed on a list of terror ravaged countries banned from entering the US. What this proves is that Fulani rulers of Nigeria are the real terrorists.

“Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the Directorate of State of the Indigenous People of Biafra (DOS) are working very hard and round the clock with stakeholders and most powerful countries in the world to ensure that Biafra is restored peacefully and as soon as possible,” it said..

IPOB said: “The Fulani Nigeria government, South East governors and Ohaneze Ndigbo led by John Nnia Nwodo that proscribed and tagged IPOB terrorists can now see that IPOB momentum is unstoppable and Biafra restoration inevitable.

“We are calling on every Biafran both home and abroad, particularly the IPOB family worldwide, to remain strong and determined because we are nearly there. No mortal born of a woman can stop Biafra from coming or the freedom that will bring for all other trapped nationalities in Nigeria. Our freedom is ordained from the Most High God in heaven. The success of our ongoing global engagement and diplomatic strangulation of Nigeria will set all captives free,” the statement said.

