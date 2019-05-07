CATHOLIC Archbishop of Abuja John Onaiyekan on Tuesday said that irregular migration was a complex problem, which required multi-stakeholder action to curb.

Onaiyekan, who was represented by his Auxiliary, Most Rev. Anselm Umoren, said this at a two-day conference in Abuja, which had the theme: “Action Against Irregular Migration of Nigerians”.

The cleric stressed that it was important that there be more cooperation among all stakeholders including the government and all relevant agencies.

“Each one has its role to play. It is commendable that we are witnessing some of this kind of cooperation in the preparation for and holding of this very conference,” he said.

Onaiyekan noted that the stakeholders had a lot to do to reverse a situation where many youths were anxious to flee their nation because they found it `uninhabitable’.

“Nor can we close our eyes to the huge traffic of brilliant well-trained Nigerians rushing abroad legally to sell their knowledge and skills instead of making themselves available at home.

“This brain drain on the nation is at a cost we should not allow. Many of those legally aboard are telling us they would rather work at home if conditions were less problematic,” the cleric said.

Onaiyekan said that the major responsibility for changing this trend rested with the civil authorities, adding that it was the duty of the authorities to organise society, like those abroad were doing for their citizens.

Also, Onaiyekan urged Nigerians to treat migrants well, saying that they deserved a minimum of good treatment.

“Welcoming strangers is a virtue taught by all serious religions. Regulation and restrictions should be humane,” he said.

The Catholic Archbishop advised Nigerian youths to learn to moderate their ambitions and material expectations.

He said the youths should be patient against the widespread syndrome to `get rich quick by all means’ which, he added had landed many into unexpected disasters.

Onaiyekan explained that to work hard in one’s own country was better than undertaking an adventure into the unknown. (NAN)

