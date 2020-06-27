The Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers, says is it time for members to come together and rebuild the party in the state.

Mr Ogbonna Nwuke the State Publicity Secretary of the party stated this in a statement in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

“The National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party, had come and gone, but the significance of the steps taken will still linger on for sometime.

“The NEC meeting that dissolved the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, ordered a halt in hostilities within our great party,” he said.

According to Nwuke, the NEC meeting set a new template for order and decorum within members ranks and file, and set up a Caretaker Committee headed by Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe.

“First and foremost, the decisions reached have demonstrated that the key to the revival of the APC, and the attainment of a prosperous future that we seek, lies in embracing peace and unity.

“Secondly, it has proved that the leaders of our great party have the best interest of a great majority of our party men and women at heart.

“By virtue of the resolutions reached at the NEC meeting, all APC members have been presented with a unique opportunity to solidify the foundation on which the success story of our great party was built.

“Thirdly, those decisions have taken care of the rascality that has resulted in the breakdown of party discipline, party cohesion and party unity,” he said.

The Publicity Secretary said that APC members in Rivers had for long, yearned for the restoration of peace in the party.

He disclosed that members were worried by the interference of external forces in their internal affairs, and the penchant that paved way for disorder, rancour and bitterness.

“The Rivers Caretaker Committee comprised of statutory members and recognises the inherent danger that these trends pose to our common aspirations.

“We similarly recognised that there are pockets of disagreement within our ranks which must be straightened out.

“Accordingly, we have embarked on a number of actions which would cement the basis of party unity,” he said.

Nwuke said that the state leadership of the party had started consultations and believed the directive urging all members to withdraw court cases should be adhered to.

He said that the caretaker committee believed that the decision taken will promote effective communication as well as constructive engagement among party members.

“Together, we can dream great dreams, renew out faith in the cardinal principles of our party which are enshrined in the APC Constitution, and embark on the onerous task of rebuilding our great party.

“This is in line with the ruling of Justice Omereji who in his wisdom advised us to commence the rebuilding process, not just for ourselves, but in the interest of Rivers people.

“We assure everyone that the Caretaker Committee led by Dr Sokonte Davies would remain astutely focused on conflict resolution and lay the structural foundation for the commencement of party activities,” he said. (NAN)

– Jun. 27, 2020 @ 19:19 GMT |

