A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Attahiru Jega, has blamed the problems of the country on “bad and unenlightened” leadership.

Jega stated this at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Anambra State, where he chaired the 13th convocation lecture of the institution on Wednesday.

He said, “Politics in Nigeria has been mismanaged by those who are not enlightened. Education is key to national integration, peace and development.

“Our leaders may be educated but not enlightened.”

He said the situation had put the education system in the country in a shambles.

The former Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano, added, “The biggest challenge facing the country is bad and unenlightened people pervading the country’s political space. Politics in Nigeria is predicated on buying electoral officers. This has made our politicians not to responsive when they get to their destinations.

“We need national unity, we need national integration, we must recognise such institutions that can help us achieve national unity and education is the key.”

A former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, said Jega’s maturity during the announcement of the 2015 presidential election results saved the country’s democracy.

Nnamani said if Jega had allowed himself to be provoked, it would have been disastrous for the country.

He added, “If Nigeria wants to get it right, we have to go back to the era of regions. I don’t subscribe to the clamour for restructuring as part of the gambit to outsmart another geopolitical zone.

“But we need to make concerted efforts to promote national integration, peace and development.

“Perhaps it is the failure of this that is promoting the quest for restructuring. There is no doubt that we need to comprehensively review the constitutional foundations of democratic governance to sustain national unity.”

“We should go back to the original design of equality of regions to continue to provide stability for the federation. Given this scenario, restructuring makes sense, but I don’t subscribe to it.” – Punch

