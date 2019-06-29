Danjuma Averik, Chairman, Jema’a Local Government in Kaduna State, has attributed the achievements of his council in the last one year to “the huge support by Gov Nasir El-Rufai.

Averik, who spoke on Saturday in Kafanchan at a ceremony to mark his one year in office, said that the local government council had been granted “partial autonomy” by the governor, making it possible for management to “plan and prioritise”.

“It is our hope that we shall, in no distant time, enjoy full autonomy so that we can do even more for the people,” he said.

The chairman said that his administration had focused on protecting lives and property so as to pave way for the execution of projects that would improve the people’s living standards.

“So far, we have established Police outposts at Jahindi-Bedde. Bakinkogi and Kogom wards to curtail attacks in the rural areas.

“We have also constructed culverts at Asso, Takau, Atuku, Maigizo, Kaninkon, Jagindi, Godogodo as well as Kafanchan A and B wards.

“We have also provided electricity transformers to Ungwan-Musa, Ungwan-Baiya, Takai and Barde communities, and also renovated some schools at Ambam and Ungwan-Gwandara.

“We have also constructed a health clinic at Kusom and constructed a gate at the entrance to the Emir of Jema’a’s palace,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr Shehu Garba, Member of the House of Representatives representing Jema’a/Sanga Constituency, advised elected officials to always strive to serve the electorate so as to justify the confidence reposed on them.

“Governance today can no longer be shrouded in secrecy especially with the the presence of the social media; it is very easy for the people to know if an elected official is an asset or a liability,” he said.

Garba, who commended the Chairman for his efforts, urged him to do even more to improve the lot of the people that voted overwhelmingly for him.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the occasion witnessed the presentation of a book – Conflict Resolution and Peace Building – written by Shul-Nom Bako, and attracted traditional rulers, politicians, the Clergy, youths and women groups. (NAN)

