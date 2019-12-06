THE Jigawa State Council of Pensioners has demanded for a minimum pension of N20,000 for its members as the state government approved the payment of N30,000 new minimum wage for its workers.

The demand is contained in a statement issued by Mr Abdullahi Tsoho, the council’s chairman, in Dutse on Friday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa, had on Dec. 4, announced his administration’s readiness to commence payment of the N30,000 minimum wage to its workers in December.

“The council wishes to commend Gov. Badaru for approving the N30,000 minimum wage and consequential increase to workers’ salary.

“The union, therefore, requests for immediate corresponding increase for pensioners as contained in section 173(3) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the statement said.

It pointed out that some of the pensioners were currently receiving less than N3,000 hence the need for the increment.

“Considering the fact that some pensioners are currently receiving less than N3,000, we demand for a minimum pension of N20,000.

“Afterall, we go to the same market and what is sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander,” the statement said.

It called on the pensioners to be calm and prayerful, while assuring that their interests would be protected at all times. (NAN)

– Dec. 6, 2019 @ 15:15 GMT |

