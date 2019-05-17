June 12: Gani Adams lauds Buhari, Saraki

THE Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams on Friday lauded the Senate approval of June 12 as Democracy day and described it as victory for democracy.

Gani also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for recognising June 12 in honour of the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential Election, Late Chief MKO Abiola.

The National Coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC)said he dedicated the glory of the day to the memories of those he described as Nigeria’s fallen heroes and heroines.

Adams, in a statement issued by his Special assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi said “Let me begin by commending the leadership of the Senate for making June 12 the official day for our democracy.

“Lies, they say, may endure for long; however, truth will definitely catch up with it one day.

“Thursday approval of June 12 as democracy day is a watershed in the annals of our democratic experience.

“It has vindicated us, the living heroes of this democracy, and to other prominent Nigerians that paid the supreme price by putting down their lives for us to have this democracy.’’

According to him, the new date will ensure that memories of those who put their lives on the line for Nigeria’s democracy would continue to linger on.

Adams said the OPC had been celebrating the June 12 anniversary annually for the past 20 years, saying the beliefs and struggles of the leaders of the Yoruba socio-cultural group in democracy were never in vain.

“Every year, the OPC under my leadership, gather at the Excellence hotel, Ogba, Lagos, to celebrate June 12 as our democracy day.

“One of the reasons for the annual gathering is to tell the Federal Government that June 12 should be made our democracy day.

“Today, it is heart-warming that the senate had approved June 12, making it the official day for Nigeria’s democracy.

“It is our victory, it is the victory of the democrats, and it shows that the struggles of all our late heroes and heroines are not in vain,’’ he said.

Adams, however, urged the Federal Government to also make policies that would make democracy work for Nigeria and Nigerians.

“What happened by the annulment of June 12, 1993 election was an enduring wound inflicted on Nigerians, but today, with this development, the wound is gradually healing.

“This is as a result of the milestone recorded by the announcement last year by the Presidency that June 12 should be made the democracy day.

“The approval by the senate was a clear manifestation of our desire to make democracy work for Nigeria and Nigerians,’’ the Aare added.

He said that Government always consider the yearnings of Nigerians as in the case of the June 12, and develop a strategy that would make the entire nation progress.

“I think President Muhammadu Buhari can make the best use of his new stand on true federalism and restructuring, to champion the cause. As I have been saying, Nigeria’s problems can only be solved with true federalism.

“Some of the problems affecting our nation, especially, insecurity can be addressed through true federalism.

“The security situation in the country should be addressed holistically,’’ Adams added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari had on June 12, 2018, declared the immortalisation of late Abiola and declared June 12 as the new Democracy Day. (NAN)

– May 17, 2019 @ 19:09 GMT

