SOME political leaders have commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his courage to recognise the outcome of June 12, 1993 presidential election and declare the day as democracy day.

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja, said that it was heartwarming to see Nigerians speaking with one voice about June 12.

Bagudu said that the celebration of the nation’s democracy day on June 12 was an important event in the history of Nigeria, saying that the late MKO Abiola truly deserved the honour.

“What we are seeing here today shows the happiness of Nigerians for this decision and for selfless sacrifice and courage of late MKO Abiola which is a lesson to us as politicians.

“Politicians should know that their current selfless services will be rewarded, if not during their life time but by posterity and it is a great moment.

“It is quite great that President Buhari has courageously recognised the importance of this day to Nigeria’s history and has given it the importance that it deserves.

“It is commendable that he equally called for the celebration of this day in the presence of an august assembly of international delegations, heads of governments and other delegations,’’ he said.

Also, Sen. Olorunimbe Mamora, Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), said that the day had demonstrated that Nigerians could work towards achieving unity in diversity.

Mamora said that the democracy day had also demonstrated the acceptance bu Nigerians that MKO Abiola truly won the June 12 1993 elections.

He said that the day would always be a reminder that the unity of the country was imperative in order to achieve peace, progress and prosperity.

“It is a great day, a day when Nigerians from all works of life put aside our diversity, whether based on ethnicity, religion or tribe.

“These sentiments were put aside and then Bashorun MKO Abiola was elected president of this country and Nigerians rose in unison, voted for the unity of this country almost three decades ago.

“But today we are seeing the realization of the significance of that day by Mr president declaring today as democracy day.

“Each day we remember the significance of this day, it will ginger us into working for the progress of Nigeria, suppressing or putting aside our differences and looking at thing that unite us rather than things that divide us,’’ he said.

Otumba Yomi Ogunusi, former Member, House of Representatives, said that it was a day of joy for every lover of democracy, adding that justice, equity and fairness had been established.

Ogunusi said that annulment of an election that was adjudged to be the best, had allowed injustice to prevail over the country for a very long time.

“The May 29 is just a handwork of some few people who did not want justice to prevail.

“With this, the government should now tailor towards true federalism, state police and community policing should be realised,’’ he said.

Ogunusi called on president Buhari to take serious step toward addressing the issue of poor supply in the country to enable businesses to grow and boost the economy.

“I am very positive that the economy is going to move very fast with the new national assembly that we have because bills and motions will now be passed without hindrance without self-aggrandisement,’’ he said. (NAN)

June 12, 2019 @ 16:05 GMT

