KADUNA State Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe has said that the state government places priority on health and education.

Balarabe made the statement in Kaduna on Wednesday when a delegation from the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) visited her.

She said that the Nasir El-Rufai-led government was poised to provide quality health and education services for the people.

“The current administration will do more to ensure that the residents enjoy good health care and quality education,” she said.

The deputy governor added that the government would continue to make drugs and vaccines available to the rural communities to fight diseases.

She further said that the ģovernment solar clinic project was fully on course and all efforts would be put in place to ensure its completion.

Balarabe said that the state government was also establishing primary health agency at the local government level in order to meet the health needs of the people.

In his remarks, Dr Afem Enang, NMA’s Second Vice President, commended the transformation efforts of the current administration in the health sector.

He informed that the NMA’s annual National Health Submit had been scheduled to hold between Dec. 1 and Dec. 8, with the theme: `Patients Centre Care’.

“The summit is targeted at patients harmony in the health center, we are expecting all commonwealth countries to participate,” he said.(NAN)

– Oct. 30, 2019 @ 13:09 GMT |

