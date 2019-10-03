KADUNA State Government, on Thursday reiterated its commitment towards sustainable peace across the state.

The state governor, Nasir El-Rufai made the commitment in Kaduna while declaring open a two- day stakeholders consultative meeting on Conflict Prevention and Promotion of Social Cohesion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting is to review the aftermath of the general elections in the state.

The meeting was organised in partnership with National Peace Committee and United Nations Office for West African and the Sahel (UNOWAS).

El-Rufai was represented at the event by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs.

The governor explained that there more strategic cooperation among security agencies in the state, which was yielding positive results in terms of dislodging criminals.

According to him, the state has articulated a clear vision for its development and in ensuring security, freedom and opportunities for all.

“Our commitment to that vision is unwavering. Even if our commitment to peace itself were to be questioned for any reason, let the burning drive to fulfill our mandate be a pointer to our tireless quest for the peace and stability of this state, ” he said.

El-Rufai stressed that the administration had undertaken numerous judicial reforms in its quest for peace and stability.

” We know that the rule of law will guarantee a stable environment. And we respect it.

“It is apparent in our emphasis on education, because an educated child is less likely to be sold on divisive ideals.

“It also shines through in our emphasis on meritocracy, because focus should not be placed on petty sentiments.

“Above all, our commitment to peace gave rise to the establishment of the Kaduna State Peace Commission in 2017 to ensure the monitoring, mitigation and prevention of conflicts, and the promotion of peaceful co-existence in the state.”

According to him, the commission envisions a peaceful and inclusive Kaduna state, based on mutual respect for diversity among all citizens.

“The Commission is fostering a more cohesive state and neutralising the conflict drivers between the different groups within our borders.

” This is done through consultations such as this one, and guided by principles of accountability, effectiveness, equity, inclusiveness, learning and sharing.

“​Similarly, the establishment of the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, in July 2019, has enabled more seamless coordination of security operations and collaborative efforts, ” he said.

Earlier, in her welcome address, Priscilla Ankut, Vice Chairperson of the state peace commission, said the meeting was to x-ray the spirited efforts of different stakeholders aimed at promoting peaceful conduct of elections in the state.

She disclosed that the commission had been engaging in peace education to counter hate speeches in the pre-election stage.

“The commission enjoyed the support and commitment of the governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai, political parties, security agencies, traditional rulers, religious leaders, media and civil society organisations.

“It is also the time when relationships, broken in periods of intense competition and rivalry, are rebuilt in order to foster social cohesion in ways that move communities forward, ” she said.

According to her, the two days meeting would be used to reflect generally about the 2019 elections, with aim of learning lessons that will produce better and more peaceful electoral processes in the future.

On his part, Secretary General UNOWAS, Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas, commended the partnership with the peace commission and expressed the hope of expanding and sustaining the scope of cooperation.

NAN reports that Dr Mohammed was represented by Williams Lifongo, Senior Human Rights Adviser.

He called on stakeholders to expand community driven efforts, because they are participatory, people and community centered.

While assuring that the UN office would continue to support national and state effort and commitments to peace, Chambas called for more efforts on conflict prevention, mitigation and promotion of sustainable peace.

“I would like to reiterate our collective responsibility to provide the enabling environment for our communities and citizens, to realise their full potentials.

“This can only be realised in a peaceful environment and one that guarantees the rule of law.

“We must therefore not spare any effort in undertaking long term interventions that would deepen the culture of peace in Kaduna state.

“It will also enhance the resilience and capacity of communities to address any threat to peace and stability, including electoral and communal related violence, ” he said

On his part the Chairman, National Peace Committee, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) GCFR, said the meeting was a continuation of the unrelenting efforts of stakeholders to bring about enduring peace to Kaduna state and the entire country.

He said it was important to emphasise the need to reinforce the message of peace now that elections are over and to implore all the good people of the state to support the government in fulfilling its promises.

The former Head of State, who was represented by Duke Anoemuah, Deputy Director Kuka Centre, called on all to note that meaningful development can only be achieved in a peaceful environment.

He reiterated that regular meetings like this would strengthen mutual confidence among stakeholders and encourage peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue.

He stressed that people should be mindful of hate speech and careless use of the social media in venting out anger on perceived enemies.

“These acts should be jettisoned from community life and indeed our entire space,” he said.

In his goodwill message, the Emir of Zazzau, Dr Shehu Idris, who was represented by Tahir Mohammed, District Head of Tudun Wada, said traditional rulers play tremendous role in enlightening their subjects on peace building.

He appealed for increased cooperation and understanding, and urge all to avoid creating divisions along ethnic or religious divides.

“We all need to work together and support the state and federal government to implement laudable programmes that will improve the quality of life of Nigerians,” the emir said.

NAN reports that the event comprises various stakeholders, including religious leaders, traditional, political, security and civil society organisations, among others. (NAN)

– Oct. 3, 2019 @ 17:05 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)