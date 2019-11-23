The Acting Governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, on Friday called on religious leaders to reach out to the people with messages of peace for sustainable development.

Dr Balarabe made the call when she received the Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr. Samuel Uche who came on a courtesy visit to Government House, on Friday in Kaduna.

The acting governor thanked the Church for preaching peace and mutual coexistence among the people, saying, “we are happy to see people preaching peace, I thank you for your efforts.”

She assured that the state government would continue to address the security challenges in the state, to build people’s confidence and encourage investment.

Dr Balarabe noted that the recurring crisis in the state has abated due to sustained enlightenment encouraging mutual respect, peace coexistence and tolerance.

Earlier, the Prelate expressed appreciation to the state’s efforts in building sustainable peace in line with the teachings of the Holy Books.

He noted that the two Holy Books preach oneness, while ignorance breeds hatred, lack of love, discrimination and intolerance.

“Let us all live together in one love; the way forward is for us to preach peace and be united with one another for sustainable development.

“We are for peace, I urge you to partner with us,” he said.

The Methodist Prelate, who is on Apostolic Tour of the North, took his time to pray for the Governor, his Deputy and officials of the government as well as for the peace and progress of the state. (NAN)

– Nov. 23, 2019 @ 8:39 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)