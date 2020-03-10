THE Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission says it will resume the investigation on the deposed emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, after the court order.

NAN reports that a Federal High Court in Kano on Friday restrained the Kano state Public Complaint and Anti-corruption Commission from investigating the deposed Emir Sanusi II on the alleged N2.2 billion land scam.

The commission’s chairman, Mr Muhuyi Rimingado, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Tuesday that the investigation was still ongoing.

“Even yesterday (Monday) some companies were invited by the commission and they were here.

“But on the deposed emir, the investigation will continue after the court order,” Rimingado said.

He said that with the deposition of the monarch the commission would now have ‘fertile ground’ to carry out its investigation without any interference.

“It is now that we have the fertile ground for our investigation since the emir is not around,” he added.

It would be recalled that the anti-graft Agency had on Thursday, March 5, granted extension for the appearance of the former Emir before it until Monday, March 9.

However, the Monarch, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Friday, March 6, filed an ex parte motion before the court against Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission.

Sanusi through his counsel, led by Nureini Jimoh, sought the court to restrain the 1st and 2nd respondents from investigating the affairs of the applicant pending the hearing of the originating motion.

The 1st respondent is Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-corruption Commission while the 2nd respondent is the commission’s Chairman, Rimingado.

The presiding Judge, Justice Lewis Allagoa, granted the order of the monarch and directed that the status quo ante be maintained in the interim pending the hearing and determination of the originating motion. (NAN)

– Mar. 10, 2020 @ 18:35 GMT |

