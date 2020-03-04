KANO State House of Assembly has begun a fresh probe of the Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi.

The lawmakers said Wednesday that they received two petitions against the emir.

During the assembly’s plenary, the chairman of the committee on local government and chieftaincy affairs, Zubairu Hamza-Masu, said he received a petition from one Muhammad Mukhtar of Ja’en Yamma quarters in Gwale Local Government Area. He said he received a second petition from the Kano State society for the promotion of education and culture headed by Muhammad Bello-Abdullahi. He said the petitioners accuse Mr Sanusi of unethical conducts that contradicted the culture and tradition of Kano people.

Mr Hamza-Masu told his colleagues that the petitioners backed their claim with a copy of a video CD.

