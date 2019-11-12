THE Kano State House of Assembly has urged the State Government to link up eight communities in Kiru Local Government Area (LGA), of the state by constructing access road in the area.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Alhaji Kabiru Hassan-Dashi (APC- Kiru ), at plenary on Tuesday.

Speaking on the motion, Hassan-Dashi said the communities include -Kwanar Zuwo, Zuwo, Bellon Koki, Kiru, Ba’awa, Dansoshiya and Dangora.

He explained that the people were always faced with challenges, especially during rainy season due to lack of access road in the area.

“The construction of the road is very important to the people because it is one of the areas with large number of farmers in the state.

“Therefore, if the road is constructed, it will assist in boosting commerce and farming activities in the area.

“If the road is constructed it will help to improve business and farming activities and this will also boost the economy of the state and increase job opportunities for youths,” he said.

The lawmaker added that due to lack of road, most teachers in area found it difficult to work especially during rainy season.

The motion was unanimously adopted by the lawmakers after a voice vote by speaker, Alhaji Abdulazeez Garba-Gafasa.

The house later adjourned its sitting till Dec. 16 to enable heads of government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) defend their 2020 budget.(NAN)

– Nov. 12, 2019 @ 13:07 GMT |

