THE Kano State Executive Council has approved the release of N54.2 million for the establishment of an Information Technology Centre (ICT) and conduct of an empowerment programme.

A statement by the State Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammed Garba, on Wednesday, said N16.4 million was meant for the establishment of an Information Technology Centre (ICT) at the State’s Film and Censors Board.

Garba explained that the council had also approved the sum of N37.8 million for the conduct of an empowerment programme for 586 youths and women.

The commissioner said that the empowerment programme would be on indigenous crafts and skill acquisition across the state.

He said that the council had directed the Ministries of Women Affairs, Local Government, Youths and Sports to come up with a list of those that would benefit from the programme. (NAN)

– Jul. 22, 2020 @ 14:12 GMT |

