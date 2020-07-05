THE Kano State Hisbah Board has confiscated a tricycle loaded with 100 cartons of alcohol trying to smuggle it into the state.

The Commander General of the Board, Dr Harun Ibn-Sina, made the disclosure in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the board, Malam Lawan Ibrahim, in Kano on Sunday.

The Commander made the disclosure while inspecting the intercepted consignment at the board’s Headquarters in Sharada Kano.

“As a result of co-ordinated exercise, the tricycle loaded with hundred cartons of alcohol was successfully intercepted while the tricyclist is at large,” he said.

According to him, investigation reveals unscrupulous persons among the tricycle operators were being hired to smuggle alcoholic substance into the state.

Ibn-Sina urged tricyclist, owners and their associations in the state to pay attention to the activities of its members.

He said the state would not tolerate any operator who hide under the name of business to engaged in crime.

The Commander called on security agencies in the state to put more efforts to curtail such illicit trade.

He advised various stakeholders to collaborate with the board in fishing out erring individuals among tricycle operators.

“Tricyclists should expose those behind smuggling of alcohols, Indian hemp and other dangerous drugs in the state in order to protect their integrity,” he said.

He emphasised that government would deal decisively with anybody that was found in such activities.

He, however, enjoined the people of the state to report any suspicious move either by group or individuals to the nearest authority, to protect lives and property.

According to him, all hands must be on deck to ensure adequate security in the state.

Ibn-Sina commended the public for the cordial relationship with the board.

He added that the positive move would assist in reducing the rate of immoral act and crimes among youths in the state.

NAN

– July 05, 2020 @ 18:25 GMT

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)