THE Kano State Refuse Management and Sanitation Board (REMASAB) has warned residents of Sabon Gari in Kano Metropolis to desist from dumping refuse along the roads at Sabon Gari market or face the wrath of the law.

The board’s Managing Director, Alhaji Abdullahi Mu’azu, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Tuesday.

Mu’azu said the warning was necessary so as to check indiscriminate dumping of refuse at the market’s roadside as well as to put a stop to the offensive odour oozing from the filth.

According to him, the board would not fold its arms and allow unpatriotic elements to continue to flout the state’s environmental laws.

He, therefore, urged traders especially those operating along France Road to report anyone found violating the order to the Sabon Gari Police Station in order to arrest the culprit.

“I am calling on traders to report anyone caught dumping refuse at the market’s roadside to the nearest police station or KAROTA personnel for prompt action.

“The permanent solution to stop indiscriminate dumping of refuse along the roadside at the Sabon Gari Market is for the traders to join hands with the board to check the ugly trend,” the managing director said.

He said the board had taken measures to ensure that the filth was immediately cleared by sending trucks and its staff on a daily basis to evacuate the dirt on the road.

He also urged traders at the market to continue to partner with REMASAB to find a lasting solution to indiscriminate dumping of refuse along the market’s roads.

Mua’zu also warned those who engaged in the illegal act to dump their refuse at appropriate designated places so as to keep Kano City clean and tidy.

NAN reports that following the indiscriminate dumping of refuse along the road at Sabon Gari market, most of the roads leading to the market had been taken over by filth thereby forcing many motorists to stop plying the affected roads. (NAN)

