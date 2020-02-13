NNAMDI Kanu, leader of the Independent People of Biafra, IPOB, has alerted the public that the two CCTV camera installed within his hometown ahead of his parents burial on Friday have been removed and destroyed.

Kanu, in a statement issued on Thursday, February 13, by Emma Powerful, media and publicity secretary of IPOB, accused the Abia State Police Command of colluding with the Department of State Security Services, DSS, to damage the property.

The IPOB leader has urged the British government, through the British High Commissioner in Abuja, to call the Nigerian Army and police to order.

“Let it be known that Abia State Police under the command of Ene Okon, in collaboration with DSS, have proceeded to remove two CCTV cameras installed in and around my hometown to pre-empt and record any terror attack by the Nigerian Army and Police as was the case in September 2017.

“The entire civilised world must ask the regime in Aso Rock and Abia State Police Commissioner Mr Ene Okon why they are destroying CCTV cameras on private properties in my village if they have no nothing to hide.

“So far they succeeded in destroying two cameras, but I wish to assure them there are 36 other well concealed cameras recording and relaying in real time their activities in and around my home,” the statement said.

It stated: “Before newspaper editors and journalists in Nigeria start reporting their usual ‘clash between security forces and IPOB’, when in actual fact its the Nigeria government behaving childishly and recklessly, let it be known that Nigerian army and police are in Afaraukwu right now actively looking for trouble and seeking to provoke a peace loving and law abidding people.

“It is the responsibility of Her Britannic Majesty’s government through the British High Commissioner in Abuja to call the Fulani controlled murderous Nigerian army and police to order. They have started in their usual provocative manner, let no one say they were not warned.”

– Feb. 13, 2020 @ 19:00 GMT |

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)