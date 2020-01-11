NASIR Yahaya, a member representing Daura constituency, Katsina House of Assembly on Saturday donated teaching materials worth N3.6 million to his constituency.

Yahaya, who presented the items to the state commissioner of education, Prof Badamasi Charanchi, in Daura said the idea behind the initiative was to promote education in the area.

He said the items include 10,000 exercise books, 70 JAMB forms, 300 sets of school uniforms, 200 science and technical examination forms, payment of registration fee to 50 indigent students at the basic apprenticeship center (BATC) in Daura.

He also gave N10,000 cash to each of the 20 selected unemployed youths in Daura and settlement of school fees to another 20 hearing impaired indigent students.

In his remarks, Prof Charanchi described the initiative of the lawmaker as unprecedented and worthy of emulation by other individuals and groups saying provision of education is a collective responsibility.

He said the state government had so far spent N470 million in schools construction, rehabilitation and procurement of instructional materials in Daura, adding that the Gov. Aminu Masari administration was determined to re-position the sector.

Charanchi noted that from 2015 to date, the state government had spent the sum of N7 billion to promote secondary school education across the 34 local government areas.

He equally used the occasion to commend Arma Yau-Abdulkadir, member representing Kurfi/Dutsinma constituency in the House of Representative for constructing a N100 million worth Girls Secondary school in the area.

Hajiya Rabiya Mamman, the commissioner of Women Affairs has lauded the efforts of Yahaya for his giant strides on education in the area, adding that the state had never had it better than this time.

Mamman, who was the state chief nutrition officer prior to her recent appointment as commissioner, used the occasion to donate two cartons each of blood supplements and worming drugs for children.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the event was attended by politicians, government officials, well wishers, NGOs and other relevant stakeholders in education.

NAN report that lawmaker had recently distributed 500 delivery kits and Sickle cell drugs to 1,000 women across 11 existing electoral wards in Daura.

NAN

– Jan. 11, 2020 @ 14:35 GMT |

