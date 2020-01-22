KATSINA State Government says payment of the new minimum wage to workers in the state would cost it additional N401 million monthly.

The state’s Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Faruq Lawal-Jobe, disclosed this on Wednesday in Katsina while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting.

He said that the payment of the minimum wage would begin as from January 2020.

Lawal-Jobe added that the payment would cover workers in the state service, local government councils and State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

The commissioner pointed out that government had fulfilled its side of the bargain by implementing the new wage and called on the labour to reciprocate through increased productivity.

He further urged the labour and workers to assist government in boosting its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to enable it shoulder the responsibility of paying salaries and executing development projects.

“Workers must also ensure that they report to work early and close at stipulated time, to enable government continue shouldering its responsibilities,” he said.

He, however, lamented on the attitude of some tax defaulters in the state, warning that government would soon go after them by forcing them to pay what is due to it. (NAN)

Jan. 22, 2020

