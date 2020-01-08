Kayode Adenekan Afolabi crowned Alapomu of Apomu

KAYODE Adenekan Afolabi from Atoyebi ruling house of Alapomu of Apomu in Isokan Local Government Area of the State has been installed as the traditional ruler of Apomu on Wednesday, January 8.

His installation followed his appointment by the Atoyebi Ruling House as the next Alapomu of Apomu in Isokan Local Government Area of the State which was approved by the State Executive Council under the chairmanship of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola at its meeting held on Monday, January 6.

Realnews reports that the stool of Alapomu of Apomu had been vacant since the demise of Oba Lasisi Afolabi of Ayeye Ruling House in Year 2015.

With the appointment of a new Alapomu of Apomu, the State Council of Obas has gained a new member and he joins the likes of the Apetumodu of Ipetumodu and the Alara of Ara whose appointments were recently ratified by the Oyetola administration.

Following the appointment, the Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife, congratulated Oba elect Afolabi on his selection, confirmation and installation as the new Alapomu of Apomu Kingdom in Osun State.

A statement issued by Moses Olafare, director, Media and Public Affairs, Ooni’s Palace.stated that the Ooni commended the choice of Prince Kayode Afolabi made by the Apomu’s kingmakers after due process according to the town’s customs and traditions as a round peg in a round hole considering the quality of his personality as a very educated and well exposed media and public relations practitioner with a network of friends and associates across the Nigeria both in the private and public sectors.

“The co-chairman of the National Council of the Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN) describes the new Alapomu designate as a cool headed virtuous man greatly endowed with all what it takes to be a royal father in the House of Oduduwa,” it said.

