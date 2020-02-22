KEBBI State Government has restated its commitment to creating more jobs and wealth through partnership, investment, and industrialization in the state.

The State Commissioner of Information and Culture, Alhaji Mamuda Mahmud-Warra, stated this when he led journalists on an inspection visit to GB Food Tomato Factory, Gafara Village in Ngaski Local Government Area (LGA), of the state on Saturday.

Mahmud-Warra explained that the inspection was part of efforts at publicising some of the development projects of the Gov. Atiku Bagudu-led administration.

“As you can see, this is a modern tomato factory, the first of its kind in Africa, established in the state by Gov. Atiku Bagudu few months ago.

“From the speed of work so far, the company will be ready for commissioning by May this year.

“The factory if completed, will no doubt, boost the state economy and create more jobs for different segments of the society.

“You have interviewed some of the youths and have heard how the factory is helping them to create jobs and putting food on their table,’’ he said.

The commissioner said the Gafara factory if completed, would provide skilled and unskilled jobs for thousands of youths in the area and the state at large.

He called on the community to cooperate with and support workers of the factory, as well as Bagudu’s administration to achieve its industrialisation drive.

Mahmud-Warra commended Gov. Bagudu for his initiatives aimed at industrialising the state for enhanced employment opportunities and income generation for the state.

Earlier, the Project Director of GB Foods, Mr Ingnasi Garcia, said the factory was intensifying efforts to start production within the stipulated period.

According to him, about 80 per cent of the seedlings have been transplanted.

Mr Garcia commended the governor for his doggedness at ensuring take-off of the factory.

The Site Manager of the factory, Mr Tunde Jaiyeola, said a total of 18 kilometres of pipes were laid in the farm.

According to Jaiyeola, the planter has the capacity to plant 20 to 25 thousand seedlings per hour.

He further explained that the tomatoes had a maturity period of 105 days from the day of transplanting.

“As you can see in just 25 days from the day of transplanting it has started producing flowers and some fruits,” the manager said.

A cross section of some of the employees who spoke to newsmen, commended the governor for siting the factory in their community.

A farm assistant, Malam Dahiru Abubakar, said the factory had already started creating jobs for youths in the area.

“We have nothing less than 50 youths working here from our village on a daily basis; when completed thousands of other youths will be gainfully employed too.

“As a retired agricultural extension worker, I can tell you confidently that this factory is the first of its kind around here,” Abubakar said.

Other members of Gafara community who spoke at the occasion, hailed the establishment of the factory which they said had also provided boreholes and other social amenities.

While thanking the government for finding their community worthy of siting the factory, the villagers prayed for more development projects in the area

– Feb 22, 2020 @ 12:30 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)