KIDNAPPED Enugu monarch, Igwe Sunday Orji of Obom-Agbogugu of Awgu Local Government Area and his wife, Alice, have been rescued. A family source said they regained freedom on Wednesday evening.

They were kidnapped, last Sunday evening, just after the Agbogugu-Ihe junction, along the Enugu-Portharcourt Expressway, while they were returning from the reception and Thanksgiving Mass in honour of the mother of the Catholic Bishop of Awgu Diocese.

A family member confided in our correspondent that an undisclosed ransom was paid. The daredevils suspected to be Fulani had in their initial contact with the family demanded N50m ransom; they later brought the amount down to N20m. – The Sun

