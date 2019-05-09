CAMPAIGN posters of James Faleke, running mate to late Abubakar Audu in the 2015 governorship election in Kogi State, have flooded the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja.

Faleke, a member of the APC, is representing Ikeja Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

The posters, sponsored by Kogi Peoples Club Worldwide, is urging Faleke to contest the November 2 Kogi governorship election.

The message on the posters read, “All we are saying, bring back Faleke for governor.”

The state governor, Yahaya Bello, has declared his intention to seek re-election.

Bello became the governor, after Audu’s sudden death while the collation of the 2015 governorship election was still ongoing. – Punch

