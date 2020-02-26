THE Kogi House of Assembly on Wednesday in Lokoja passed a Bill to provide legal backing for the establishment of the Nigeria-Korean Friendship Institute of Vocational and Advanced Technology.

The passage of the bill followed the adoption of a report of House joint Committee on Education, Science and Technology and Judiciary, Justice and Legal Matters on the Institute by the House at plenary.

The bill titled, “Nigeria-Korean Friendship Institute of Vocational and Advanced Technology Law 2020″, was passed after third and final reading at plenary.

Mr Kilani Olumo (APC-Ijumu), Chairman of the Committee on Education, while presenting the report said the philosophy and general principles and merits of the bill had earlier been exhaustively debated on in the House.

The Institute, according to the legislator, is set to revolutionise scientific and technological advancement in Kogi through scholarship and training in various fields of technology.

Olumo said that the term of office of the Rector, Deputy Rector, Registrar, Bursar, Librarian, Academic Affairs Officer and Director of Works shall be four years.

“They could, however, be reappointment upon unsatisfactory performance for a second and final term of four years,” he said.

He, on behalf of the joint-committee, urged that the various recommended amendments to the bill be considered to enable easy implementation of the law when passed and assented to.

The House Leader, Hassan Bello-Balogun (APC-Ajaokuta), moved for the adoption of the report and was seconded by Moses Edoko-Ododo (APC-Dekina-Biraidu).

The House, then, dissolved into a Committee of the Whole where the bill was considered “clause-by-clause” at the end of which the Clerk, Ibrahim Amoka, took the third and final reading.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Institute which is to function as a full-fledged tertiary institution was established by former Gov. Idris Wada in 2015 and got full accreditation of its programmes in 2018.

NAN

– Feb. 26, 2020 @ 19:45 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)