THE Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu on Tuesday assured Nigerians that the police would exhibit professionalism during the Nov. 16 governorship election in Kogi.

Adamu stated this in Lokoja during a stakeholders meeting in preparation for the election.

He said that the police and other security agencies were fully prepared to ensure adequate security during the poll.

The police chief said that the security agencies would ensure that all political parties were treated equally in the course of the exercise.

He said that collation centres would be heavily fortified to avoid a disruption of the process.

“On our part, the police and other security agencies are assuring people of the state that we will be professional in providing security during the election.

“Polling units, materials and election officers will be given adequate security, we shall ensure that nobody is molested,” he said.

The inspector general, however, cautioned the people against acts capable of derailing the electoral process, saying, “ we will not tolerate anti-democracy attitudes.”

According to him, the security agencies will rise up against politicians who indulge in vote buying during the election.

“We shall not tolerate a situation where voting is ongoing and some individuals are influencing voters for their party.

“Vote buying or selling is an electoral offence, anybody found culpable will be prosecuted,” he said.

He warned politicians against violence and use of undemocratic means to win election.

“ Nobody should attempt to promote violence, our attention should be to have a credible election,” he said.

NAN

November 13, 2019 @ 08:35 GMT

