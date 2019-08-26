THE All Progressives Congress (APC) has raked in a whopping N363 million from the 16 aspirants who purchased the expression of interest and nomination forms from the party for the Kogi State governorship election.

However, the screening committee set up by the national leadership of the party has disqualified 12 out of the 16 governorship aspirants, clearing only four, comprising the incumbent Governor Yahaya Bello, Hassan Abdullahi, Abubakar Bashir and Ekele Aishat Blessing.

The ruling party had collected N22.5 million each from the 16 aspirants which amounted to N363 millions.

Sunonline

Aug. 26, 2019

