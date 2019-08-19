A socio-political organisation, FairWin, on Monday urged the people of Kogi to support Gov. Yahaya Bello’s re-election bid to enable him to consolidate on his achievements in the state.

Mr Abdulkareem Onyekehi, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Projects, who spoke on behalf of the group after a solidarity walk for the governor in Lokoja, described the event as ”a peaceful and historic procession”.

He said that the solidarity walk was organised to canvass support for Bello’s re-election in the Nov. 16 governorship election.

Onyekehi, who doubles as the State Focal Person on National Social Investment Programme (SIP), said the group’s philosophy was an ideology designed to support varying degrees of social, political and economic development that Bello had brought to Kogi.

He, therefore, called on all well-meaning people of the State to support the New Direction government and the re-election of the governor, saying he had attracted massive infrastructure development to the state.

“This historic procession is a solidarity for Gov. Yahaya Bello for his laudable achievements by FairWin Group, whose membership are drawn from the three senatorial districts of the State”.

”The governor has successfully broken the jinx of ethnic divides in the state; Kogi is now witnessing good governance in the critical areas of infrastructure development, and the security of lives and property of the citizens is now guaranteed,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the procession commenced from the premises of the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and terminated at GRA in Lokoja, where a big balloon was hoisted.

Other government officials who took part in the programme were: the Secretary to the State Government, Dr (Mrs) Folashade Ayoade; Commissioner for Finance, Mr Idris Asiru; and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Information Services and Grassroots Sensitisation, Mr Suleiman Babango, among others. (NAN)

– Aug. 19, 2019 @ 14:03 GMT |

