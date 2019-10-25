A pressure group, Fruitful Vision Youths Empowerment Initiatives (FVYEI), has urged Kogi people to massively vote for Gov. Yahaya Bello in the Nov. 16 governorship election.

FVYEI’s Manager, Mr Josiah Nelson, said in a statement in Abuja on Friday that the governor had performed creditably to be re-elected.

Nelson further stated that Bello’s youth empowerment policies were outstanding and capable of putting the youth on the right track.

“Bello’s policies on youth empowerment, especially in the area of agriculture share commonness with our group’s vision.

“We have a strong belief that the governor needs another tenure to consolidate on the policies already in place,” he said.

He said that FVYEI had compiled Bello’s achievements in the past four years, saying, “we shall soon circulate this across the 21 local government areas.”

Nelson said the essence was to deepen the understanding of the governor’s performance card across the state.

“Here is a governor that has prioritised agriculture by investing heavily in the sector through the production of OMI rice in Kogi West.

“His re-election will sustain all the laudable policies and programmes he has put in place,” he said.

“Kogi people are urged to spread the news about Bello’s outstanding performance, he deserves a re-election,” he said.

NAN

