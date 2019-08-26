THE APC screening committee which selected four candidates including the incumbent Governor Yahaya Bello, has reeled out reasons why it sent 12 of the aspirants to the cleaners even after collecting a humongous N22.5 million each of them totaling N363 million from all the 16 aspirants.

A sensitive document obtained by our correspondent on Monday in Abuja, revealed that notable names among the disqualified aspirants included Mohammed Seidu Onailu, former president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Sani Lulu and almost all the members of the Audu families.

The document revealed that Seidu was disqualified for parading two different dates of birth, stressing: “The aspirant admits to it and has no reasonable explanation to give. He is not a financial member of the party and had an incomplete nomination form.”

The reason for not clearing Usman Oyibe Jibrin, according to the document was the discrepancy in his date of birth. “One, 16/09/1959 and on his passport, 16/09/1960. The aspirants admitted the error and apologised. He is not a financial member of the party, no evidence of support to the party and invalid membership card.”

Mustapha Mona Audu was not equally cleared for “invalid nomination process and not a financial member of the party. No evidence of financial contribution to the party, certificate of birth or declaration of age not attached.”

Hadiza Iyoma Ibrahim, was disqualified for “no supporting document/credentials, but only police extract, invalid nomination by members of the party and not a financial member of the party.”

Yahaya Odidi Audu, was not cleared for invalid declaration of age and not a financial member of the party.

Sani Lulu Abdullahi, was not cleared for not being a financial member of the party and not registered in his ward.

Patrick Adenu Akpa, was screened out for “unsigned and invalid nomination form and not a financial member of the party.”

Danlami Umar Mohammed was disqualified for “not being a financial member of the party, invalid party membership card and invalid nomination.”

Yakubu Mohammed was screened out for “not being a financial member of the party and invalid nomination.”

Babatunde Ayo Kunle Irukera was said to have an “invalid declaration of age, spent less than one in the party and without a waiver, academic credentials and supporting documents not attached, (not being a) committed party member and nomination form not duly signed.”

Rukkaya Ibrahim was screened out for “incomplete nomination form, no PVC, invalid declaration of age and not a committed party member.

Mohammaed Abubakar Audu was not cleared for “invalid nomination form, not (being a) financial member of the party.”

The report by the screening committee further emphasised that “the committee received two separate sets of petitions against some of the aspirants and were hereby attached. The screening was concluded at about 9.30pm.

The committee said: “We thank and appreciate the APC National Working Committee led by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for the confidence reposed on the chairman and members of the committee and hope that the committee’s recommendations will bring peace, harmony and unity that will ensure the victory of the party at the November 16 general election.”

The report was signed by Senator Hope Uzodinma (Chairman), Senator Abdullahi Gumel, Hon Bernard Mikko, Hon. Stella Okotete, Major General Cecil Esekhaigbe (rtd) and Dr. Adamu Abba who served as the committee secretary

Sunonline

– Aug. 26, 2019 @ 18:0 GMT /

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)